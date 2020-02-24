



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has said the Boko Haram menace would have been over if ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was still in power.





Fani-Kayode said Obasanjo would have crushed Book Haram, ISWAP and Fulani militias if he was the current president of Nigeria.





In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “If OBJ had been in power today the terrorists that plague our land would have been history.





“He was a President that loved his people and that had integrity, courage, power and strength.

“He would have crushed BH, ISWA and the Fulani militias & despatched them to hell long ago.”





Just yesterday, the terrorist group had attacked Garkida, a town in Gombi, a local government area in North of Adamawa State.





The insurgents had killed people and destroyed properties.



