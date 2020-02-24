Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has said the Boko Haram menace would have been over if ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was still in power.
Fani-Kayode said Obasanjo would have crushed Book Haram, ISWAP and Fulani militias if he was the current president of Nigeria.
In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “If OBJ had been in power today the terrorists that plague our land would have been history.
“He was a President that loved his people and that had integrity, courage, power and strength.
“He would have crushed BH, ISWA and the Fulani militias & despatched them to hell long ago.”
Just yesterday, the terrorist group had attacked Garkida, a town in Gombi, a local government area in North of Adamawa State.
The insurgents had killed people and destroyed properties.
Recently also Boko Haram terrorists attacked Auno in Maiduguri, Borno State with about 30 people dead.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.