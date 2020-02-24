Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation has warned against bad happenings in Nigeria in the next few months.





Fani-Kayode in a post on his Twitter page said he has a feeling that terrible things may happen in the next few months in Nigeria.





The Former minister further advised Nigerian to seek prayers and ask God to deliver the country from ‘What lies ahead’ in order to maintain peace.





Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote; “I have a bad feeling and terrible foreboding about what may happen in Nigeria in the next few months.





“We need to pray hard, ask God for mercy and ask Him to deliver us from what lies ahead. May He preserve the peace of our nation and may the counsel of satan not stand over our affairs.”





This is coming at a time when there is an outcry from Nigerians and opposition parties over the spate of killings, insecurity in the country.



