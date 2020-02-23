Teni the entertainer, Slimcase, Ada Ameh and others have tackled Jaywon over corroborating what Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said about marriage.Adeboye had on Monday charged his “sons” to refrain from marrying ladies who can’t cook or do chores.Expressing his thoughts on the issue, Jaywon had written on social media: “Anybody can cook but believe me nobody wants to marry a woman who cannot cook or take care of the house. How many men can come out proudly and say my wife doesn’t know how to cook or take care of the house? My wife has to know how to cook even if she doesn’t cook every time. But she must know how to cook”.Making reference to Jaywon’s statement Slimcase said: “Even If DJ Cuppy can’t cook, I will marry her”.Teni simply asked Jaywon when he will tie the knot: “When will you marry, this year, next year or never”?Nollywood actor Big Val Jokotoye wrote: “It’s good for a wife to know how to cook but don’t turn her to a cook. Help her if the need arises”.However veteran actress, Ada Ameh has a different stance on the issue.She wrote: “It is so sad that we all have turned to white men by force. In the name of love, a woman will say she cannot cook or that her husband must know how to cook. It’s not bad for a man to know how to cook. My dear sisters, it is good for a woman to own her kitchen truly. I am not saying the kitchen must be your office. We are Nigerians please. We shouldn’t allow anybody to deceive us. Most men like a woman that can cook. For the ones who can’t cook, you can learn”