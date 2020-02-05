



Hamisu Bala, suspected kidnap kingpin better known as Wadume, has been charged with 16 counts of terrorism, murder and kidnapping — six months after his arrest.





A botched attempt arrest to Wadume had led to the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state.





According to the Punch, the charge was filed by Simon Lough, Anthony Egwu, and Peter Amadi of the legal/prosecution section of the force headquarters in Abuja.





Wadume is charged alongside Tijjani Balarabe, an army captain suspected to be involved in the killing of the policemen in an attempt to free Wadume, and 18 others.

Count one of the charge read: “That you, Alhaji Hamisu Bala, 33, aka Wadume; Capt. Ahmed Tijjani Balarabe; ASP Aondona Iorbee; Insp. Aliyu Dadje; Auwalu Bala; Uba Bala; Ahmad Suleiman; Bashir Waziri; Zubairu Abdullahi; Rayyanu Abdul and others now at large, between February and April 2019 at Takum and Ibi, Taraba State, within the jurisdiction of this court, while acting in concert, conspired together to commit felony, to wit: acts of terrorism, by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba, aka Mayo, at his filling station in Takum, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act 2013.”





They were also accused of possessing six AK-47 rifles and dealing in prohibited firearms contrary to section 27 (1)(a)(I) and (1)(b)(iii) of the firearms act.





The police said the prosecution would rely on the testimonies of 29 witnesses, some of whom would testify on how one Usman Garba was kidnapped on February 16, 2019 at Takum by Wadume and his gang.





They allegedly demanded a N200 million ransom and killed the victim despite receiving N106.3m.





“DCP Abba Kyari, CSP Baba Khali, ASP Abdulrahman Mohammed, ASP Bawa James, Insps Habila Samuel and Ilarju Joseph are the investigating police officers in this case; they will testify about their findings in the course of the investigation and will tender exhibits and documents,” the police said.





Frank Mba, police spokesperson, could not be reached for comment.















