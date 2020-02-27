Please click on the link to the survey

Thank you very much for supporting my bachelor thesis through your active participation. My name is Diana Sauter and I work in a children's home in Allgäu/Germany. Since 2016, I have been studying childhood education at the Diploma FHD. I am currently writing my final thesis on the subject: "Pedagogical challenges in the education of West African children in institutions of German child and youth welfare".

My survey is intended to show the main differences between West African and German education, on the one hand, to provide German pedagogical experts with the knowledge they lack in this field and, on the other hand, to provide an adequate pedagogical approach for all children in care in institutions of German child an youth welfare.



The question of whether West African-born children can cope with a German upbringing and what difficulties may arise is to be examined more closely. Since more and more African children are connected to institutions of the German child and youth welfare services (kindergarten, children's home, outpatient help, day-care centres, etc.), this work does not serve to exclude the group of people in any way, but should help to create a contribution to inclusion in Germany.

