



The supreme court has fixed Tuesday for hearing of the application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, and David Lyon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa state.





Festus Akande, spokesman of the supreme court, confirmed this to TheCable when he was contacted on Saturday.





“Yes it is true. The appeal of Baysela will also be held that day (Tuesday),” he said over the phone.





Ihedioha had asked the apex court to review the judgement which led to his removal as governor of Imo while Lyon also demanded the apex court to re-examine his replacement as governor-elect 24 hours to inauguration.





Douye Diri, Lyon’s PDP rival, has since been sworn in as governor of Bayelsa.





In January, the apex court declared Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the duly elected governor of the state on the grounds that results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final tally in March 2019.





The court upheld the prayers of the APC candidate and affirmed him as the duly elected governor.





In the case of Baysela, Lyon was sacked by the apex court on the grounds that Biobarakuma Degi-Eriemienyo, his running mate, presented forged certificate.



