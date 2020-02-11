



The supreme court has affirmed David Lyon, Bayelsa governor-elect, as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress.





A five-man panel of justices dismissed the appeal filed by Heineken Lokpobiri, who contested against Lyon in the APC Bayelsa governorship primary election, for being filed out of time.

Lokpobiri, who was a minister of state for agriculture, had filed the appeal against the Bayelsa state chapter of the APC and Lyon, arguing he won the party’s governorship primary election which was held on September 4, 2019.





More to follow…