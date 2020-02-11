 BREAKING: Supreme court strikes out appeal against Lyon’s candidature | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Supreme court strikes out appeal against Lyon’s candidature

2:12 PM 0
A+ A-


The supreme court has affirmed David Lyon, Bayelsa governor-elect, as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

A five-man panel of justices dismissed the appeal filed by Heineken Lokpobiri, who contested against Lyon in the APC Bayelsa governorship primary election, for being filed out of time.

Lokpobiri, who was a minister of state for agriculture, had filed the appeal against the Bayelsa state chapter of the APC and Lyon, arguing he won the party’s governorship primary election which was held on September 4, 2019.

More to follow…





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top