Outgoing Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson has said the Supreme Court judgment which knocked out APC and returned gubernatorial victory to his party, the People’s Democratic Party was a clear evidence of the restoration government finishing well and strong.He made the remark Thursday at a live media chat held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, saying he had confidence on Governor elect Senator Douye Diri to do his best and out-perform him in virtually all sectors adding that he had done a lot of work.On state funds said to have been withheld by the federal government, he disclosed that about 45 to 48 billion naira due to the state was still being withheld by the federal government.He, however, assured that the consultants, in collaboration with federal authorities, were working round the clock to ensure its release soon.On why he delayed the commissioning of so many projects to the last days of his administration, he said he had made it clear that he would be working till the very last day.He said he was not afraid of intimidation from anyone and hoped to finish well and strong, adding that the judgment of the Supreme Court was a clear vindication of finishing well and strong.Governor Dickson, however, expressed mild displeasure at the conduct of some of his appointees who he said joined some mischievous elements in a failed attempt to protest saying they are the ones that would eventually benefit and come back to have appointments in the next government.He wondered why appointees would regard themselves as civil servants, adding that every political appointee must understand that he or she holds such appointment at the pleasure of the government.He disclosed that at some point his administration was spending almost eight hundred million naira on political appointees’ salaries monthly.