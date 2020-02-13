Nigeria has moved up four places in the February FIFA rankings released on Wednesday.





The Super Eagles now occupy the 31st position in the world and are third in Africa.





Senegal remains the best on the continent and 20th in the world, while Tunisia moved up to 27th position.





Algeria (35th) and Morocco (43rd) complete the top five in Africa.





Globally, Belgium remains the highest-ranked country in the world.





France is in second spot, while Brazil, England and Uruguay make up the top five.



