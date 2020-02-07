



The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has criticized the new Northern established security outfit called ‘Shege Ka Fasa’





Recall that the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG on Wednesday presented a northern regional security initiative “Shege Ka Fasa”





The monarch taking a swipe at elders in the north, described the security outfit as a way to ‘score cheap political points.’





He further called on the northern elders to call the youths to order immediately.





Sultan of Sokoto said this while speaking at the Northern Security Meeting which was held in Kaduna on Thursday.





“I saw the security outfit on the media. Now, the elders allowed these youths to go forward.





” The elites are our problems, the youth will do whatever they like If the elders don’ t take the lead and think they are right. They have to caution these youths by giving them good leadership.“





“The youths launched their own security outfit they call it Shege Ka Fasa’, meaning what?





“I’m calling on northern elders to caution them. Don’t allow these youths to take over leadership from you. You have to reach out to everybody no matter how low the person is.





The monarch further urged the elders to caution the youths and “take the bull by the horns and not allow the youths take over their responsibility.”



