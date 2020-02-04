



Nigerian entertainer, Seun Kuti and son of legendary musician, Fela Kuti, has joined Nigerians in reacting to the outcry following the ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas and nine local council development areas.The ban which was enforced on February 1st has had some Nigerians lamenting the sudden hike in bus fares.Also, protests broke out in the state amid controversy surrounding the ban.But, Seun Kuti in his reaction, queried Nigerians on why they are more worried about the services of Okada riders and not their general welfare.In a post on his Instagram page, Seun lamented the suffering of the masses and the slave-like jobs Nigerians have to do to earn a living.Kuti wrote: “Nigerian professionals have shown their true colors again as largely oppressors in waiting. Children dying in hospital everyday and they don’t care.”Miseducated and undereducated children, they don’t care. Police brutality, no outrage but tell them to walk from the bus stop to the office oh no the worst has happened.” If you wish for your children or loved ones to be Okada and Keke riders please raise your hand! We know these ain’t jobs.” We pacify those we have failed with slave labor and slave wages and we are ready to fight for them to continue slaving away!