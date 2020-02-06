



Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has warned his predecessor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state to stop misleading Imolites over claims to have won the governorship seat, saying that he would personally call them to order if they continue to breach public peace.





Governor Uzodinma stated this today, February 6, 2020 at the government house while addressing members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW when the paid him a solidarity visit.





He said that his government has come to stay and will not take it lightly with any person or group of persons inciting Imo people and breaching the relative peace that the people are currently enjoying in the State.





He promised the union that his government will not interfere on their activities in the state, describing them as an integral part of the state economy.





Similarly, he attributed the overwhelming support given to him so far by Imo people as a true reflection of their desires for change, promising not to let them down.





Meanwhile, he has asked them to continue to be resilient and law-abiding as the new government under his watch will put smiles on their faces.





He, however, pledged to partner with the union in the task of restoring Imo to its lost glory.





Comrade Izuchukwu Okebaram, the Imo state chairman of the union while speaking extolled the Governor for reinstating him having served in Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha’s administrations respectively. He said that the union is duty-bound to support his government, adding that the idea was to demonstrate their love and willingness to work with the new government.



