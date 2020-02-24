Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday said the Southern part of the country was more interested in restructuring than 2023 presidency.
Fani-Kayode made the remark in response to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s comment that the Southern part of the country should be allowed to produce Nigeria’s next president.
El-Rufai had suggested that the Southern part of the country should be allowed to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.
The governor, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had said that the North had no reason to hold onto power at the end of Buhari’s second tenure.
“But as a group, the Northern APC will have to sit down and endorse someone, most likely someone from the South, because after eight years of Buhari, I don’t think the Presidency should remain in the north unless there is some extenuating circumstances. But all things being equal, we will honour our agreement and we keep our words,” El-Rufai had said.
However, the former Minister insisted that the Southern part of the country was interested in their freedom.
In a tweet, he described Nigeria’s presidency as “accursed.”
“To those that seek to appease us by saying that they may concede the Presidency to the south in 2023 I say this. The south is more interested in restructuring or outright independence than the Presidency. Give us our freedom and keep your accursed Presidency,” he tweeted.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.