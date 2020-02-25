Six states in the South-West on Monday held public hearings on the creation of Amotekun.Amotekun was inaugurated on January 9 in Ibadan, Oyo State.The six states involved are Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo. It is the first security outfit initiated by states in a geopolitical zone in Nigeria.In Ondo State, the Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, justified the need for the creation of Amotekun.He said, “Amotekun is a big thing. It has shaken this country, some want it, some don’t want it but I know we are going to win the battle. The security of our people cannot be compromised. There is no going back on it.”The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, said the bill involved the protection of life and property of the people.Speaking for the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, the Secretary General of the association, Sehinde Arogbofa, said the Amotekun Bill would enable the outfit to work independently.He said, “We don’t want the corps to be reporting to the police, they should work independently. They should collaborate with the police in their operations. We also want speedy, fair and firm justice. Membership of the corps should be only the indigenes that know the nooks and crannies of their areas. “A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, commended the six South-West governors for the initiative.He said, “Amotekun is the arrival of Yoruba freedom. It is a good initiative and has nothing to do with politics but the safety of life and property. It cannot lead to secession; Yoruba cannot secede from Nigeria because our fathers have invested so much in the country.”