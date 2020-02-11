Thirteen steel factories were on Monday shut by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), over failure to adhere to standards.The factories, which are located in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Abia and Edo states, were shut following nationwide market surveillance carried out by the organisation’s task force between last November and last month.The Chairman, SON Task Force on Steel, Mr Enebi Onucheyo, who spoke in Lagos on Monday, maintained that the affected companies will remain shut till further notice.According to Onucheyo, samples of various steel products were obtained from the open market and the companies’ facilities during the surveillance.“Laboratory tests and analysis done on the samples reveal that most companies fail to meet the minimum requirements for diameter and mass per meter as provided in NIS 117:2004. These are critical parameters in the standard for reinforcement bars for concrete,” he said.Onucheyo said some of the companies were found to have tampered with products earlier placed on hold in their facilities by SON. For instance, he said that an unregistered identification mark “GE” was discovered in one of the products sampled.Onucheyo stressed that it would be a continuous exercise to further the organisation’s commitment to protect consumers from the dangers associated with substandard and life-endangering products.SON’s Director-General, Mr Osita Aboloma,who commented on the enforcement activity, reiterated the need to promote quality Made-in-Nigeria products preparatory to implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).