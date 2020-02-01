Security officials, on Friday, fired shots at a vehicle that breached two security checkpoints at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
A 30-year-old Connecticut resident, Hannah Roemhild, was arrested after she crashed through the barriers at speed in excess of 70 mph.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI, have opened an investigation
“We’re gonna fire when our lives are in danger, and there’s a danger to the public,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw on why Roemhild’s car was shot.
“This is not a terrorist, this is someone who was impaired somehow. Someone who was driving very recklessly.”
Bradshaw explained that a police officer earlier went to The Breakers resort in response to reports of a woman acting “strange.”
The officer saw Roemhild “doing some kind of dance on top of her vehicle”.
“She tried to put the vehicle into drive and the officer ctually smashed the windows out and tried to grab the steering wheel”, Bradshaw said.
When that didn’t work, Roemhild then drove toward Mar-a-Lago and smashed through the first checkpoint and the second checkpoint.
“The security and Secret Service at that second checkpoint moved out of the way just in time. We didn’t know if there was somebody with a car bomb.
“The driver jumped out and was trying to flee to a room. The trooper did a great job and tackled and took her into custody there,” Bradshaw added.
This incident is the second security breach at Mar-a-Lago in January 2020.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.