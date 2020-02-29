Controversial actress and filmmaker, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has been in the news once again.The outspoken entertainer who was recently jilted by her US-based boyfriend, Michael Adeyemi, noted that she is single and ready to mingle.There are reports that are breakup came shortly after Nkechi flaunted her actor lover on social media with loads of PDA (Public Display of Affection).In an interview, the actress revealed that she is ready to be in another relationship.“I miss my bed. Please, is there anybody crushing on me? You must be tall, dark and handsome with six packs. You don’t have to be rich; I am not materialistic. Shoot your shot!”, she told The Sun.On how she deals with cyber bullies, the ‘Omoge Lekki’ actress said she won’t allow them tear her down.“I’m always ready for cyber bullies and I won’t let them tear me down. Negativities on social media don’t get at me because I am always prepared. I’m always ready to fight back. I give it back to them hot, hot,” she stated.