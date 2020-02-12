



Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno state, has advised the defence headquarters to constitute a panel to probe the recent Boko Haram attack in Auno, Borno.





At least 30 travellers were killed when insurgents launched an attack in the town on Sunday night.





In a statement on Tuesday, Shettima, who currently represents Borno central senatorial district in the national assembly, described the incident as worrisome.





“In recent days and weeks, there has been growing resurgence of unfortunate attacks by the callous Boko Haram in some parts of Borno state. Of them all, the incident at Auno on Sunday night has been the most dehumanizing and disturbing,” he said.

“As Senator representing Borno Central where Auno is situated, I have the option of lobbying my colleagues and sponsoring a motion for the Senate to constitute an investigative panel on the Auno incident which clearly begs for some answers. However, as someone who knows first hand the number of soldiers that have given their lives to protect the people of Borno State, I will prefer to concede to another option.





“This option is that the Defence Headquarters, which coordinates and supervises all components of the Nigerian military, immediately constitute a multi-stakeholder panel of credible persons that should speedily gather all the facts relating to the Auno incident. The panel should as a necessary condition, request representatives from Borno State Government, Auno community, bereaved families, transport unions etc.





“The fact finding, which should be concluded within days, is to ensure justice and fairness for victims and to prevent future occurrence particularly by looking into the most acceptable and efficient motorists can be managed in the midst of the insurgency that we hope is ended soonest.”





Shettima commiserated with families whose loved ones were affected in the attack, the people of Auno, the state government and the entire people of Borno.



