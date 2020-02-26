



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna State lawmaker has reacted to the statements by prosecution witnesses denying they transferred $25,000 to him.





A mild drama played out at the Federal High Court in Abuja as the prosecution witnesses denied ever transferring money to Senator Shehu Sani, who was being prosecuted for $25,000 bribery allegation.





The petitioner, Alhaji Sani Dauda, proprietor of ASD Motors had claimed that he gave Shehu Sani the sum of $25,000,





However, the witnesses, staff of the Guarantee Trust Bank denied knowing Sani and even as they claimed they never transferred money to him.

They confirmed that money was transferred from ASD Motors account to one, Mr. Shanono and Abubakar, not Sani as EFCC claimed.





Also, the EFCC in a post a few minutes after the case was adjourned changed the amount from 25,000 to $10,000 bribe allegation against Sani.





Reacting, Sani called out the anti-graft agency over failure to indict him.





According to him, the statement of witnesses in court and reduction in bribe allegations have proved the real intentions of EFCC.





On his Twitter page, Sani wrote: “When their own witnesses failed to indict or implicate me for $25k ‘extortion’, they now posted on their Twitter handle that its ‘$10 Million fraud’.This tells the motive and the whole intention.





“They arraigned me for $25k “extortion” and come to Twitter to post “$10 Million fraud,” this tells the story.”



