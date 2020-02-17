



The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has dared Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau to come out of hiding.





The Council, speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna conducted by its Secretary General, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, described Shekau as a coward and not bold enough to face security forces, NAN reports.





The Shari’ah council while taking a swipe at Shekau, also berated the service chiefs, asking them to account for the resurgence of security threats, including Boko Haram attacks and others in Nigeria.





It noted that the video released by Shekau was a collective challenge to all Nigerians desirous of peace.





A few days ago, the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau in a video had threatened President Muhammadu Buhari against visiting Borno State.





The council further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to honour his campaign promises and defeat Boko Haram insurgency.





Baba-Ahmed said: “Shekau should be bold enough to face security forces, if he is truly the courageous leader of Boko Haram he claims to be.





“Shekau gleeful confession to the brutal murder of late Sheik Ja’afar Adam revealed his clear ignorance of the teachings of Islam which he claims to champion.”





The council, therefore, issued what it called an intellectual challenge to Shekau on his group’s “crooked religious ideology.”





It appreciated efforts of the Federal Government to tackle insecurity, but said current resurgence demands new strategies, alternative approaches and options in addressing the problems.





“The release of the video itself is a sad indication of the evident failure of strategies and efforts of government in tackling Boko Haram insurgency in particular and the myriads of equally horrendous security threats bedevilling the country,” he said.