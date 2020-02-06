



The police have closed the case against Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north.





At the resumed trial on Thursday, James Idachaba, counsel to the prosecution, told the court that he was ready to close his case against the defendant. Only two witnesses were called to give evidence against the senator.





Isaac Adeniyi, Abbo’s counsel, hinted the court of his intention to file a no-case submission for his client.





He submitted that the prosecution has not been able to prove the case against them.





Abdullahi Illellah, the magistrate, adjourned the case till March 12, for the adoption of the no-case submission.





Abbo was arraigned by the police on July 8, 2019, on a one-count charge for allegedly assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja.





The senator risks serving a three-year jail term if convicted of assault.





The criminal code act (2004) reads: “Any person who unlawfully assaults another and thereby does him harm is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for three years.



