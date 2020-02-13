



Against the position of Nigeria’s lawmakers to sack all the Service Chiefs over insecurity, Spokesman, of the Senate, Goddiya Akwasiki has explained that President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to fire them due to the sensitive nature of the issue.





Explaining the position at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, he said the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and the House of Reps’ Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have held a meeting with Buhari over the resolution of the upper and lower legislative Chambers to sack the Service Chiefs which the outcome was yet to be revealed.





He said that when the Senate President came from overseas, he did say that the security architecture should be changed.





He recalled how the Senate President insisted on changing the security architecture, adding that, “As parliaments, there was an extent they could go on sensitive matters of security.

“When Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan addressed you on security issues, he spoke like a leader, but we agreed that we should set a day to discuss security issues.





“We also agreed that we will invite the Inspector General of Police to tell us what he is doing.





” Security issues are not discussed in market squares and when we meet the IG behind closed doors, he aligned with community policing.





“When the security summit was held in Lafia, he maintained the same position that community policing is the way out.





“We in the Senate are on the same page and like the IG demanded from us to come up with laws that would back the policy of community policing, we will take steps in that direction.



