



Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said his party will retrieve its governorship mandate in Imo State at the Supreme Court.





Secondus said there are several grounds upon which PDP is relying to ‘retrieve’ its mandate in Imo State.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, the PDP National Chairman expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would review and reverse the judgment which declared Hope Uzodinma the winner of the last governorship election in Imo State.





He insisted that the number of votes cast was higher than the number of accredited voters, adding that the apex court Justices were misled by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Uzodinma.





Secondus alleged that Uzodinma and APC fraudulently obtained the verdict.





He said: “Both Uzodinma and the APC fraudulently misled the Supreme Court into believing that 213,495 votes were unlawfully excluded from the votes they scored in the governorship election, which was held on March 9, 2019.





‘‘If the lies told the Supreme Court are allowed to stay, then the total number of votes cast at the election will be more than the total number of voters accredited for the election. This cannot stay. We do not need to set a bad precedence.





“The number of voters accredited for the election was 823,743 while the total valid votes cast was 731,485.





‘‘Therefore, the inclusion of 213,695 votes for both the APC and Uzodinma would make the number of votes cast to be more than the number of accredited number of voters for the election.’’





Recall that the Supreme Court had yesterday adjourned the hearing of former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha and PDP’s application, to review its earlier verdict on the governorship election until March 2, 2020.





Ihedioha and PDP had urged the apex court among others to reverse its judgment on January 14 which sacked him and replaced him with Uzodinma.