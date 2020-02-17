



Charismatic Enugu Catholic Priest, the Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Monday disowned a viral controversial prophecy on the Bayelsa State governorship contest.





Social media was busy, weekend, with reports claiming that Mbaka had prophesied that the current Governor, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would not last beyond two weeks in office.





In the said prophecy, he was quoted as saying that another person from a different political party, not the APC, would mount the saddle.





However, the cleric has now come out to disclaim the prophecy, attributing it to people who would want to pull him down at all costs.

This was contained in a statement made available by Ike Maximus Ugwuoke, the Media Chief, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria.





It read; “Our attention has been drawn to report in a section of the media that spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr. Mbaka has prophesied that the newly sworn-in Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye will stay in office as Governor for only two months. The report alleged that he predicted this in ‘Delta state at the ceremony to mark the birthday of his friend and colleague who clocked 68 years’.





“For the sake of justice and fairness we challenge the originators of this false and mendacious report to mention the name of the so called Fr Mbaka’s friend and colleague whose ceremony he attended in Delta State.





“The truth is that Fr Mbaka has not even been in Delta since this year. Fr Mbaka has never at any time, place or circumstance made any prophecy about Bayelsa or who becomes the Governor of the state or his duration in office. The report is obviously the handwork of mischief makers and wicked idiots who are on demonic and satanic assignment to damage Fr Mbaka’s reputation and brand him a false prophet.





“Fr Mbaka has been preoccupied with the charitable and miraculous works God has been using him to do in the ministry. He has been immersed in thanksgiving to God for the fulfilment of his prophecy on Hope Uzodinma becoming the Governor of Imo State and so he never attended any such ceremony in Delta State or anywhere else where he could have made such prediction as alleged by these satanic agents. During Fr Mbaka’s Sunday mass today, he refuted this report himself publicly at the altar.





“Those who impersonate Fr Mbaka on the media should be careful, else they are attracting the wrath of God upon themselves.”







