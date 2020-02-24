An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Lagos State Command, Ikeja, at the weekend died in his office while preparing for an operation.The ASP identified as Christopher Akpan alias SO, was said to have returned from the field and entered his office to prepare for another operation when he slumped.It was gathered that his death was the third the unit has recorded in the past three weeks, with orbituaries of two other colleagues already pasted at the entrance to the formation.According to sources, the deceased ASP was jovial and committed to his job, the reason his teammate he was to lead out became sceptical when they waited for a while and did not see him.“He returned from an operation and was to lead members of his team to arrest some criminals. They were waiting for him to change and come out but they did not see him.“When his boys did not see him after a while, they went to his office and knocked on the door but got no response. At first, they thought he might have gone out and so, they decided to call his phone.“Surprisingly, his phone was ringing inside his office but no one picked it. So, they became suspicious and forced the door open. That was how they saw him on his chair motionless.“They rushed him to the hospital but he was confirmed dead on arrival. His death is still a shock to many officers working at SARS.He has been posted as 2IC of IRT Port Harcourt and was waiting for release to go,” said a source.