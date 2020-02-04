I condemn sex for jobs completely.

Outspoken role interpreter, Yul Edochie has urged actors in Nollywood to stop demanding for s3xual gratification before offering movie roles.The actor, in a tweet on Tuesday, condemned the act, saying it has ‘wrecked many men’.“I condemn s3x for jobs completely. If na ur way, hear this advice. If you promise a girl a job in exchange for s3x, once she gives you make sure you do not fail her. If she swear for you, your own don finish. This matter has wrecked many men especially Nollywood practitioners,” he said.Recall that Edochie had stated that there is no love in Nollywood back in 2018.According to him: ”They say there’s no love in Nollywood. I laugh. Brethren there’s no love anywhere, not only in Nollywood. The world is tough, it’s a jungle out here. My advice: Don’t wait for anyone to love you, love yourself, help yourself. Work hard, pray & do what’s right in the sight of God,” he tweeted.