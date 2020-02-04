Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, says he already held talks with new Manchester United signing, Odion Ighalo, as he looks to convince him to make a return to the national team following his recent move to England.Ighalo announced his retirement from the national team immediately after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, where he was the highest goal scorer with five goals.The Franco-German, 66, has now admitted that it is the dream of every coach to have a player playing for a club like Manchester United in their ranks, adding that the experience of the 30-year-old would be useful for the young players in the squad.“We are very happy about the new team of Ighalo, Manchester United is a fantastic challenge for him and I spoke already with him and you know he is a very good player on and off the pitch.“If a player is playing in Manchester United each coach of national teams would like to have him. Our young players could learn a lot on the side of this great goal scorer,” Rohr concluded.Ighalo had a decent scoring record on the international stage, netting 16 goals in 35 appearances for Nigeria.