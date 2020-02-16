



President Muhammadu Buhari has warned against revenge following an attack on two communities in Katsina state.





More than 30 people were killed in the communities located in Batsari local government area of Katsina on Friday night.





The police say they have been able to arrest a suspect connected to the incident.





In a statement on Sunday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying that authorities must be allowed to investigate any security breach.





“No one in the country has a right to take laws into his hands by the way of self-help or revenge,” Buhari was quoted as saying.





“Local communities that catch bandits should hand over the suspects to law enforcement authorities instead of meting out capital punishment, leading to a cycle of revenge and counter revenge.





“The authorities must be allowed to investigate and deal with any breach that occurs. There is no place for violence in a decent society.”





The president urged community leaders to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that there is peace between farmers and herders in the state.





Buhari prayed that God will comfort families that have lost loved ones in the attacks.



