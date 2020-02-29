Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo over alleged corruption.A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Friday said following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.The statement said part of the Committee’s task was to ensure that allocated resources were properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.“Consequently, the NSA recommended to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect.“The President has also directed that the Caretaker Committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved,” the statement said.