The All Progressives Congress Progressive Youth Council has vowed to reveal the identities of its members in the National Assembly behind the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.The group gave this warning at a press conference in Abuja on Monday on the nefarious activities of some APC members who are behind this inglorious call.In a statement signed by President, Alhaji Sanusi Sheriff, the APC youth wing cautioned those distributing monies to lawmakers in order to oust President Buhari to desist.According to Alhaji Sheriff, those behind the plot are desperate politicians hiding in the National Assembly to pursue their dream of becoming Vice President anytime soon.The APC youths expressed disappointment with some of its members for succumbing to betray the president and the party and even more shocked with the NASS leadership for allowing such a travesty to take place in the first place.The APC Progressive Youth Council, therefore, vowed not to hesitate to expose those behind the call for the invitation of President Buhari to appear before the National Assembly.The group believes the president’s achievements speaks for itself and no amount of mischief can bring him down.The APC youths, however, advised the NASS leadership not to allow itself to be used as a wiling tool for the destabilization of Nigeria by disgruntled elements.