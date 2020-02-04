



The house of representatives has vowed to “name and shame” government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that fail to present their audit reports.The house committee on public accounts made the vow on Monday during a public hearing on the presentation of audit reports of MDAs in Abuja.The committee is investigating allegations of “deliberate and reckless” refusal by non-treasury funded MDAs to render accounts to the office of the accountant-general to the federation (OAGF).Wole Oke, its chairman, expressed worry that there has been increasing number of MDAs that refuse to submit their reports.“Any agency that is invited and refused to show up, we will name and shame such MDAs. It shows that you are hiding something,” he said.“We are only asking you, ‘bring your audited accounts’. If you have submitted to the auditor-general, show us proof.“We are only saying based on the records that we have, so many agencies have refused to comply with the provision of the constitution and relevant statutes.Oke said while MDAs are compelled to present their audit reports, only the managing directors, chief executive officers or directors of accounts of the various institutions would be allowed to do so.“We would name and shame, aside deploy the provisions of the constitution on warrant of arrest,” he added.The committee chairman further said only 323 MDAs submitted entire audited reports in 2016 while 216 and 148 submitted in 2015 and 2014 respectively.