The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on internal security of the National Assembly to overhaul the existing security setup of the National Assembly over report of possible insurgents attack.





Barwa Beji who moved the motion cited a newspaper report on possible attack by the insurgents on the National Assembly.





Moving the motion, Beji said that media report has it that several unknown persons have been seen around the National Assembly but claimed to be visiting their lawmaker.





He called for the cooperation of his colleagues to tackle the danger.

“Several suspicious people have been seen around national assembly. The cooperation of the lawmakers will be really important, since those people have been linked to us,” he said.





The lawmaker also accused the security agents at the National Assembly of compromising the security of the Complex by collecting bribe at the gate to allow people in.





“We are aware of the compromise by security agents, who collects tokens to allow such people to entre. Also aware of the delay in giving identity cards to the people who are coming into the national assembly,” he stated.





The House, therefore, resolved to mandate the management of the National Assembly to speed up the process of issuing identity Cards to vendors operating at the national assembly and to investigate the report.





The green chamber also asked the management of the complex to install CCTV camera around the complex and more shuttle should be provided.



