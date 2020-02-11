



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, reacted to reports that the Federal Government released about 1,400 Boko Haram members.





Omokri wondered how parents and family members of soldiers and victims killed by Boko Haram will react to reports that 1,400 insurgents have been released.





Reports had it that 1400 repentant Boko Haram members have been released in tranches since the Operation Safe Corridor began.





Reacting to the report, the former Presidential aide in a series of tweets wrote: “When you release 1400 repentant Boko Haram members back to society, without jobs, or business, what do you expect? Yesterday, Boko Haram killed 30 people and stole property in Auno, 15 miles from Maiduguri. How do we know it wasn’t released repentants who perpetrated the attack?





“This government killed 347 Shiite men, women, and children, yet they had no problem releasing 1400 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram. @Google Shuaibu Moni, a released Boko Haram member who went on to kill countless Nigerians AFTER his release. The only repentant Boko Haram is a dead one!





“How will parents, widows and orphans of fallen @HQNigerianArmy soldiers feel when they watch the killers of their sons, husbands and fathers, being released by a government that promised to defeat Boko Haram in 3 months, on the lousy excuse that the Boko Haramites have repented?





“Are there any rehabilitation camps for widows and orphans of soldiers killed by Boko Haram? No! Yet, these widows and orphans watch as the @MBuhari administration rehabilitate the Boko Haram members who killed their husband and fathers. 1400 of them. Where is the justice in that?”



