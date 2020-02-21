The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said he has been staying in Abuja because of an “unfortunate domestic accident” he suffered and had to receive medical attention.The Senior Special Assistant to the Taraba Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Bala Abu, in a statement on Thursday also accused the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State of having allegedly orchestrated a campaign of hate and acrimony against the governor.Abu said, “In the past couple of weeks, the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State, had orchestrated a campaign of hate and acrimony against the person and the administration of Darius Ishaku, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, taking advantage of the governor’s prolonged stay in Abuja, which was necessitated by an unfortunate domestic accident he had earlier suffered. As a result, His Excellency has had to stay back in Abuja to receive medical attention.“But rather than show sympathy for the governor, the APC leaders have taken advantage of this unfortunate development to invent and promote all kinds of inanities and outright falsehood against him.”He said contrary to claims by the APC Chairman in Taraba State, Ibrahim El-Sudi, the governor’s stay in Abuja had not in any negative way affected the delivery of democracy dividends by his administration, adding that no aspect of governmental activities had suffered a setback as a result.He said, “For example, the dualisation of the Airport Road in Jalingo which comes with an overhead bridge has started and has made steady progress even in the absence of the governor. So also is the Mararaba- Baissa-Abong-Kan-Iyaka-Nguroje Road which is the shortest road to the Mambilla Dam Project.”The spokesman said the 2020 budget bill had been signed into law and was being implemented with vigour while salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities were also being paid promptly.He said the governor had not committed any impeachable offenceAbu said, “What the people expected is for the APC leaders to praise Governor Ishaku for diligently ensuring the smooth running of the affairs of the state despite his accident.”