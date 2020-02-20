



Nigerians expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to rising insecurity in the nation are joking, as the nation’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said emphatically on Thursday that the president will not resign.





He admitted that the nation was currently going through security challenges, but noted that the challenges were being tackled headlong.





According to him, there had been some red herrings in recent times, including those calling for the resignation of President Buhari or the sack of the security chiefs.





“I just want to say that the government, which has provided and continues to provide the military and the security agencies with the wherewithal, believes in their ability to tackle insecurity,” he said.





Mohammed stated that these challenges would be successfully tackled, while advising all commentators, especially political and religious leaders, to be very careful at this time not to aggravate the situation with incendiary comments and comments that cashed in on religious, ethnic and political fault lines to further divide the nation.





He explained that the kind of comments that had been attributed to some leaders, especially religious leaders, were incendiary and reckless.





Mohammed said leaders should be part of solutions to problems, rather than aggravating situations.





“To those asking Mr. President to resign, I wish to say this: Mr. President will not resign,” he said.





Mohammed said Buhari had the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023.







