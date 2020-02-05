A certain policeman, known as Eze, has allegedly hanged himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.The cop, who was attached to a Dangote factory, was detained after he allegedly shot dead a man.“He was brought to the state CID for investigation and prosecution.“But he hanged himself in the cell around 2am today. He was attached to the Dangote factory and shot a man dead,” a reliable source said.