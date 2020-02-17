The Kogi State Police Command on Monday said it has rescued one of the six kidnapped Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) staff abducted on Sunday along the Obajana-Kabba road.The command’s spokeman, Mr. William Ayah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who confirmed the development, said that the police rescued one of the kidnapped staff while a thorough combing of the area is ongoing to rescue the five othersThe six workers were reportedly abducted along the Kabba-Obajana road, in Kogi State, over the weekend.A staff of the JAMB, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were from the Head Office in Abuja heading for Kogi West in preparation for Tuesday’s mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).