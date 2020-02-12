Serving law enforcement officers like the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will be allowed to join the Amotekun corps.Members of registered vigilante groups will also be allowed to join the proposed South-West agency.This is according to the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 which has been submitted to the Ekiti State House of Assembly.Other South-West governors have submitted similar bills to their respective houses of assembly.Section 20 of the bill reads in part, “The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps may be composed of persons qualified under Section 19 of this law who are members of: registered vigilante groups operating within the state; statutory security agencies operating within the State; and any other person qualified under the provisions of this law.”The bill further states that persons seeking to join the Amotekun corps must get a letter of recommendation from the Divisional Police Officer or local government chairman of their area of residence.The person may also get a letter of endorsement from a traditional ruler in his community.Section 19 of the bill states in part, “A person may qualify to enlist with the Amotekun Corps, if the person has applied in writing to the agency; has received confirmation from the Divisional Police Officer in his local government area of residence that he/she is of proven character and integrity and has no criminal records, or has been endorsed by the chairman of his/her Local Government Area of residence or the traditional ruler of the community where such a person resides.”The bill also provides for the establishment of a complaints board which will try errant officers.Section 25 reads in part, “There is established an independent Amotekun Corps Complaints Board composed of three members, one of whom shall be the chairman, to be appointed by the governor acting on the advice of the Attorney-General.“The members shall hold office for a period of three years and may be re-appointed for one further term of three years.“The chairman of the complaints board shall be a retired judge or magistrate and no person shall be qualified to be appointed as, or remain, a member of the complaints board if he is a public officer, or a member, officer or servant of anybody, corporate or established by law, or a serving Judge or magistrate or a member of the House of Assembly or a member of a local government council.”