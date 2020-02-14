



The Bayelsa State Police Command has imposed a three-day dusk to dawn curfew on the state.





The curfew was imposed following violence that broke out over Supreme Court ruling declaring Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the last governorship election in the state.





Commissioner of Police in the state, Uche Anozia, made the disclosure on Friday in Yenogoa, the state capital.





Anozie disclosed that the curfew will run from 8pm to 6am.





Recall that the Supreme Court had sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and declared Diri winner of the election.





Following the ruling of the court, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Diri winner of the governorship election and issued him with Certificate of Return.





The action of INEC had led to crisis in the state as some angry youths said to be loyal to APC attacked PDP secretariats and some properties belonging to Diri.





Some angry youths has occupied major streets and the Government House on Friday morning, armed with APC flags and bearing placards, protesting the ruling of the apex court.