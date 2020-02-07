The police have filed one count of car theft against a musician, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, also known as Iyanya, before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.In the charge sheet marked, LD/9024C/2019, the musician was accused of the conversion of a vehicle to his own.The police alleged that Iyanya “dishonestly converted to your own use or use of another person a black Toyota Landcruiser Prado Jeep with Chassis Number: JTEBX7FJ7EK165480, Engine Number: 2TRI385954 and Registration Number: MAVINIY, property of The Temple Management Company Limited, represented by one Ayodeji Olomojobi, Esq.”In the charge sheet signed by Chukwu Agwu, the police claimed that Iyanya committed the offence “sometime in September 2018 in Lagos State.”The offence, according to the police, was contrary to sections 278(1)(b), and 279(1)(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and punishable under Section 285(10) of the same law.Upon his arraignment before Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, the musician pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released to his lawyer, A. Williams, who undertook to produce him in court for his trial.The court adjourned till February 27 to rule on the defendant’s bail application.