The men of the Ogun State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested the President of the Students’ Union Government of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji, and one Olarewaju Taiwo during cult initiation.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were caught in the bush in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group.He said, “The duo were arrested following information received by the police at the Ilaro Division from members of the public that some group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.“On receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, mobilised his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public while others escaped through the bush.“The two arrested cultists who are in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken to custody at the Ilaro Divisional Headquarters, where they are being currently interrogated.”The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-cultists section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for a discreet investigation.Meanwhile, the Polytechnic has suspended Adegboye for alleged involvement in cultism.The institution said this in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Sola Abiola.Abiola said the suspension of Adegboye “is consequent upon the foiling of the meeting of some cult groups from the neighbouring community, by the security architecture and network of the Polytechnic, the Local Vigilante Group in conjunction with Nigerian Police Force and the Directorate of State Security.“The suspension of Adegboye is in line with the Act establishing the Polytechnic and the provision of the Students Handbook coupled with the Polytechnic’s zero tolerance to cultism, pending his appearance before the Students Disciplinary Committee to establish his culpability or otherwise.“The Management, therefore, uses this medium to re-emphasise its zero tolerance for cultism and other misdemeanours.”