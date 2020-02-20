The Nigeria Police Force has arrested an alleged conspirator in the murder of an Assistant Director attached to the State House, Abuja, Laetitia Dagan.The FCT Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as Edirin Ohonre, who is said to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.The police said the suspect, who is currently under interrogation, was assisting the team of detectives with information that would lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime.The FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a release on Wednesday, said members of the public should disregard inaccurate information on social media platforms, and not pre-empt the ongoing investigation.He said, “Preliminary investigation into the suspected murder by the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre who is suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large.“While commiserating with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased on the unfortunate incident, the FCT Police Command is assuring members of the public that it has deployed relevant investigative tools to unravel the circumstances surrounding the victim’s unfortunate death and ensure the arrest and prosecution of suspects behind the heinous act.“The command is urging members of the public to disregard insinuations making the rounds in some social media platforms, and also wish to appeal to the members of the public to desist from pre-empting the ongoing police investigation.”Dagan, an Assistant Director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was murdered in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja, on Monday shortly after she returned from work.