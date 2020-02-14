Angry protesters broke into the residence of Douye Diri, Bayelsa governor-elect, in Yenagoa on Friday, vandalising some cars.
The protesters, who had earlier blocked some roads in the state capital, also shattered some windows in the building.
They had expressed dissatisfaction with the supreme court judgment which sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the November 2019 governorship election.
It’s unclear if the governor-elect was at home at the time of the attack.
