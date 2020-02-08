



A bomb went off in Okesha area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday, bringing down a building next door to the governor’s office.





The explosion also affected a section of the state ministry of chieftaincy affairs.





The explosion also damaged parts of the ministry of finance, and other buildings on the premises.





Amba Asuquo, commissioner of police, was at the scene of the blast, and he said preliminary investigation revealed that the bomb might have gone off from the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) office within the premises.





Here are some photos from the scene of the incident.















