



Some protesters besieged the residence of Mary Odili, a justice of the supreme court, in Abuja, on Tuesday.





The protesters held placards berating the judge for the court’s decision on the governorship case in Bayelsa.





Last Thursday, the supreme court sacked David Lyon, Bayelsa governor-elect, on the grounds that Biobarakuma Degi-Eriemienyo, his running mate, presented forged credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The panel, which delivered the judgment, was led by Odili.

Below are photos from the scene of the protest.























