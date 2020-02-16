Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were among the dignitaries who were in Akwa Ibom for the burial of Gabriel Nkanang, father of Udom Emmanuel, governor of the state.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Bukola Saraki, his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, Kayode Fayemi, his Ekiti counterpart and Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were among those in attendance.
Below are pictures:
Lawan and Saraki
Lawan, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Jonathan and wife, and Uche Secondus
Obaseki,, Fayemi, Saraki and Lawan
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.