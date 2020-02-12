



Catholic faithful and mourners, on Tuesday, turned out in their numbers for the funeral mass of Michael Nnadi, a seminarian at the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, who was killed after spending three weeks in captivity.





The deceased was among the four students abducted when suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded the seminary on January 9.





Matthew Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, paid tribute to Nnadi, condemning the widespread insecurity in the country.





Nnadi’s remains were lowered at the seminary amid tears and anguish from those in attendance.





Below are pictures of the burial:

A crowd of mourners

the deceased was just 18 years

His former colleagues seated at the funeral mass

A procession of priests

Nnadi 'going home'







