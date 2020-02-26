A massive crowd welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to Ondo state on Tuesday.
The president was in the state to inaugurate projects by Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor.
Part of the projects inaugurated are: Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change flyover.
I thank the government and people of Ondo State for the very warm and enthusiastic reception today. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/dSLEn1xoQq— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 25, 2020
