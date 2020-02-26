 PHOTOS: Massive crowd welcomes Buhari to Ondo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: Massive crowd welcomes Buhari to Ondo

A massive crowd welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to Ondo state on Tuesday.

The president was in the state to inaugurate projects by Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor.

Part of the projects inaugurated are: Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change flyover.

Below are photos and video.





