Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has tied the knot with her partner , but she is keeping the identity of the husband a secret.





The 2018 BBNaija housemate, better known as Nina Ivy, took to her Instagram page to break the news to fans after she shared photos from the wedding.





The traditional wedding held on Saturday, at Imo state, her home town. She, however, failed to reveal details of her husband.

“I traditionally wedded the love of my life,” she captioned one of the pictures, adding that fans can now address her as a married woman using the title “Mrs”.





Nina’s wedding comes after Teddy A and Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi, two former housemates of the reality show, kick-started their matrimonial journey with a traditional wedding last year.





It also comes shortly after Gedoni, a 2019 housemate, proposed to Khafi, who also featured in the reality TV show, on Christmas day, while they were both away on a vacation in Cape Verde.





While reacting to the trend, Nina had said: “I don’t get why my name is being mentioned in this whole BBN marriage thing. Must I marry a big brother housemate? I bet you all ain’t ready for me.”





Below are photos from Nina’s wedding:























