Nigeria’s first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari received her predecessor, Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House in Abuja.It was gathered that the meeting happened on Monday, following a closed doors meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Jonathan in January.While details of the closed doors meeting between Jonathan and Buhari is yet to be known, Aisha said she discussed with Patience, her efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics and participation of women at lower level of governance.“We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics & participation of women at lower level of governance. We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change”“I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society. It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments,” Aisha stated.See photos below: